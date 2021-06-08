By Jeff Zimmerman

Newly elected Hall of Famer (2020 class) and legendary Christy “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” tells Fightnews.com® in an exclusive interview how she became a fighter, what it was like fighting for Don King and being showcased under “Iron Mike” Tyson’s cards, her thoughts on Claressa Shields and woman’s boxing today and being on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996. She also discussed the mega showdown with Lucia Rijker that didn’t happen, where she got her nickname “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” and her big show this Friday, June 11 – Orlando Fight Night II – at the Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center – with some great young talent.

