Video Courtesy GGG Promotions

Boxing superstar Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) and undefeated world-rated contender Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) kicked off their coast-to-coast media tour with a New York press conference on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

–

Golovkin formally announced that he is bringing his Big Drama Show back to the “Mecca of Boxing” on June 8 The fight will be contested at a maximum weight of 164 lbs. and be streamed live on DAZN.