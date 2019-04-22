The British Boxing Board of Control has fined heavyweight Kash Ali £10,000 and suspended him for six months for biting David Price during their fight last month in Liverpool.
—–
Former world title challenger Amir Imam, (21-2-0, 18 KOs), has filed a lawsuit for the immediate release from his promotional agreement with Don King Productions. The suit alleges that DKP received $300,000 for Imam’s championship fight with Jose Carlos Ramirez, but Amir was only paid $29,000.
—–
Imam is also suing his former manager Stacey McKinley, and is now working manager Peter Kahn.
—–
Andy Ruiz Jr. as Big Baby’s June 1 replacement against Anthony Joshua? That’s the latest rumor. Ruiz looked good in beating up Alexander Dimitrenko on Saturday.
Boxing Buzz
The British Boxing Board of Control has fined heavyweight Kash Ali £10,000 and suspended him for six months for biting David Price during their fight last month in Liverpool.