The British Boxing Board of Control has fined heavyweight Kash Ali £10,000 and suspended him for six months for biting David Price during their fight last month in Liverpool.

Former world title challenger Amir Imam, (21-2-0, 18 KOs), has filed a lawsuit for the immediate release from his promotional agreement with Don King Productions. The suit alleges that DKP received $300,000 for Imam’s championship fight with Jose Carlos Ramirez, but Amir was only paid $29,000.

Imam is also suing his former manager Stacey McKinley, and is now working manager Peter Kahn.

Andy Ruiz Jr. as Big Baby’s June 1 replacement against Anthony Joshua? That’s the latest rumor. Ruiz looked good in beating up Alexander Dimitrenko on Saturday.