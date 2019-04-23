By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #4 super middleweight Bilal Akkawy (20-1, 15 KOs) will clash with England’s WBA #1 super middleweight John Ryder (27-4, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA super middleweight title on May 4 in Las Vegas on the undercard of the world middleweight unification title bout featuring Saul Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.



The Australian 168 pounder who trains with Canelo Alvarez under the guidance of respected trainer Eddie Reynoso in Mexico is confident he has the style to upset Ryder.

Akkawy talked to Fightnews.com®. “Ryder is a southpaw. He doesn’t move that much but is a very solid super middleweight. Ryder stands his ground and style of boxing will suit my style.”

Akkawy replaced Canada’s WBA#5 super middleweight David Lemieux who is the former IBF middleweight champion and was forced to pull out of the co-main event against Ryder due to an injury in training camp.