Former world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada is already in Inglewood, California, where on Friday he has a date with history. Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) will challenge WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) in a rematch at the Forum, which can be seen on Azteca 7 in Mexico and DAZN in the USA.



Estrada is seeking his second world championship in different divisions, after being unified WBA and WBO world champion at flyweight. Rungvisai will look to defend for the fourth time. He previously won a memorable majority decision over Estrada in February 2018.

The 28-year-old Estrada is in excellent physical and mental condition for the biggest fight of his career, and he didn’t neglect any detail in his preparation.

“Rungvisai and I know each other, we know what we bring, and I’m sure we’ll have a great fight. I feel very fast, very strong, and we are on weight. I’m going for the victory to give Sonora and Mexico this world championship and I want the green and gold belt. It’s a dream of mine and no one will stop me from fulfilling it,” said Estrada.

“El Gallo” added that the fans will see a new version of himself in the ring, more complete and with more tools. He says the only thing that will change from the first time he faced Rungvisai is that this time he’ll be more aggressive from the very first round and will seek to knock out the Thai star who shocked the boxing world by twice defeating Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

Both fighters will appear at a public workout today at noon in the Muscle Beach Gym in nearby Venice. They’ll be joined by Daniel Roman and TJ Dohenny, who will clash in a WBA/IBF super bantamweight unification bout, plus super welters Jessie Vargas and Humberto “Zorrita” Soto who clash in an interesting crossroads ten rounder.

The weigh-in will be held on Thursday at noon in the Belasco Theater, and it will be open to the public.