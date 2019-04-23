IBF middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) hosted an international media conference call to discuss his upcoming 12-round unification fight against WBC, WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on DAZN.



Jacobs stated that he plans to utilize his physical superiority while exploiting Canelo’s weaknesses. “What I know is that I have the physical advantages,” said Jacobs, “and I look forward to using my physical advantage, my reach, height, range, and being that I also have speed, power, ring IQ, as well, that’s what I feel like is going to make me victorious.”

He also revealed what he saw as a flaw in Canelo in the Canelo-GGG fight. “I think ultimately what I took from that fight is how uneducated Canelo’s feetwork are. He’s great as far as offensive — coming forward as much as punches and bunches and especially his body shots, but a moving target, he really has a hard time with. Looking to exploit some of those things come fight night, as well.

“Canelo, as recent for this fight buildup, he was posting social media videos of him hitting the bag and you know, him doing all different type of boxing training, and people are like: Oh! Oh! Wow! Whoa, he’s in stellar shape! He’s going to be a monster come fight night!

“But I was simply looking at his knees and how he’s been having trouble with his knees and trouble with issues as far as guys being athletes, pure athletes inside the ring. So I’m looking to exploit some of those things and I know that he’s going to, you know, bring the best that he can bring, but it’s inevitable to overlook some of his flaws.

“And for my team, we’ve created not only Plan A, Plan B and Plan C, but a few gameplans to exploit Canelo’s weaknesses.”