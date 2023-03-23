Inoue esta lesionado y se pospone ante Fulton ESPN ha anunciado que el muy esperado choque del 7 de mayo entre Naoya Inoue y Stephen Fulton por el título supergallo unificado WBC/WBO se ha pospuesto después de que Inoue sufriera una lesión no revelada en el entrenamiento. ESPN, que planeaba transmitir la pelea en ESPN+ en las primeras horas de la mañana, dijo que la pelea se reprogramará para finales de este verano. Presentan libro sobre el campeonato mundial de peso pesado. Actualidad en el boxeo mundial Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

