Icónico Palacio de Auburn Hills en Detroit, Michigan fue demolido El Palacio de Auburn Hills, ubicado en los suburbios de Detroit, Michigan, fue demolido por una serie de explosiones controladas el sábado. Muchos de los principales nombres del boxeo se presentaron en el lugar, que abrió en 1988 con George Foreman frente a Bobby Hitz. El mayor evento de boxeo celebrado allí presentó a Mike Tyson contra Andrew Golota el 20 de octubre de 2000. La leyenda del ring Tommy Hearns peleó su última pelea allí el 4 de febrero de 2006. Otras estrellas que pelearon allí incluyeron a Bronco McKart, Milton McCrory, Mark Breland, Michael Moorer, Oba Carr, Johnathon Banks, Gerald McClellan, James Toney, Jimmy Paul, Chris Byrd, The Dirrell brothers, Tony Tubbs, Tim Witherspoon, Rico Hoye, Leeonzer Barber, Christy Martin, Mary Jo Sanders y muchos más. La última tarjeta de boxeo celebrada en The Palace fue en 2012 y el edificio no se había utilizado desde 2017. Horn-Tszyu el 26 de agosto con publico en Townsville, Queensland Peleas en Biloxi, Mississippi tuvieron presencia de fanáticos

