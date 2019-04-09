By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #15 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (12-0-0) returns to action against Australian light-middleweight champion Joe Camilleri (17-5-1) at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia on May 15.



“There’s plenty of time for America,” Tszyu said. “I have to establish myself here first in Australia, become a big pay-per-view draw, so that when I do go to America in the future where, of course, there will be world titles and all that, I’m not just going to be there to perform, but I’ll have the whole stadium packed with Aussies, with Russians, with everyone around the world that are fans.

“He’s (Camilleri) the Australian champion for a reason. He’s a very good fighter. He’s got some good power, got some good movement. But then again, I focus on myself mainly, focus on my training, only on what I have to do, and I know the keys to victory.”