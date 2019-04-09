Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner was given two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint involving an incident with a woman at a downtown Cleveland nightclub. According to Cleveland.com, the woman told police that Broner, whom she had never met, forced his bodyweight on top of her and started kissing her. In addition to the probation, Broner was fined $1,000, required to submit to regular alcohol and drug testing, and ordered to pay $4,200 in restitution to the woman.