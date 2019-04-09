The undercard is set for Saturday’s clash between WBO super welterweight world champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) and mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) at the majestic Arena Monterrey, in Monterrey, Mexico. Azteca 7 will air the fight in Mexico and DAZN will stream in the USA.

In the co-feature, WBA #3, WBO $5, WBC #7 junior featherweight Diego de la Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs) faces Enrique “Duende” Bernache (24-12, 12 KOs) in a ten round bout.

Also, local favorite and WBO female flyweight champion Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (23-3-2, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of her title against Yairineth “Chinita” Altuva (10-2, 10 KOs). Muciño has the distinction of having won a world title from all four major sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO).

Popular mini-flyweight Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (19-1, 11 KOs) faces Merlito “Tiger” Sabilo (27-6-1, 13 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Unbeaten featherweight Irving Turrubiates (19-0, 12 KOs) takes on Jason Canoy (27-9-2, 19 KOs) in an eight-rounder.