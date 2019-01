Unbeaten IBF junior featherweight champion TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over late sub Ryohei Takahashi (16-4-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Doheny dropped Takahashi in round three and was in command all the way. Takahashi didn’t seem particularly hurt, but the bout was suddenly waved off by referee Michael Ortega at 2:18 of the eleventh.