Photos: Emily Harney

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Artur Akavov (19-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Andrade dominated the fight for the most part. Akavov had his best moment in round nine, when he landed a good combination, but Andrade showed no ill effects. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr. suddenly waved it off with 24 seconds left, much to Akavov’s disgust.



