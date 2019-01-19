In a shocker, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) overpowered and stopped former three-division world champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (45-5, 28 KOs) to retain his WBC international silver super lightweight title with a first round TKO on Friday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cano dropped Linares immediately in round one, then floored him two additional times. The bout was waved off after Linares was rocked again. Time was 2:48.

Comebacking former WBO junior welterweight world champion Chris Algieri (23-3, 8 KOs) won an unpopular ten round unanimous decision over Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez (17-2, 7 KOs). Algieri and Gonzalez both fight under the Star Boxing banner and have sparred for years. Algieri won 98-92, 97-93, 96-94 and could get a world title fight soon against WBO champ Maurice Hooker.

In a clash for the vacant WBO Female super flyweight title, Amanda Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) became a world champion in seven weight divisions by demolishing Eva Voraberger (24-6, 11 KOs) in just 35 seconds. Serrano has now won world titles at 115, 118, 122, 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

Unbeaten welterweight Reshat Mati (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over Benjamin Borteye (4-4, 4 KOs).