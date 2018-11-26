By Gary “Digital” Williams

Undefeated IBF/WBA/IBO 154-Pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd arrived in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday for his title defense against former British Middleweight champion Jason Welborn on Saturday, December 1st. One of the first questions asked to the native of Accokeek, MD (22-0, 15 KO’s) was concerning his left shoulder which Hurd injured during his 12th round split decision title unification victory over Erislandy Lara on April 7th in Las Vegas, NV.

“The shoulder has not given me any issues,” Hurd said. “Training camp was good. In fact, my left shoulder feels stronger than my right one. I am ready to go.”

Unlike his bout with Lara where both men were trying to acquire titles, Hurd comes into the bout as the sole hunted boxer. Also, this will be Hurd’s first time on a pay-per-view card. The champ, however, says he feels no pressure.

“I’m treating this like any other bout,” Hurd said. “Yes, this is a bigger stage, but it still feels like I am in the gym fighting. When the first punch is thrown, it is like any other bout.”

Hurd also says that he has respect for Welborn (24-6, seven KO’s from Tividale, West Midlands, United Kingdom) and is not looking past him to get to a possible unification showdown with WBC 154-Pound champ Jermell Charlo.

“I never look past any opponent,” Hurd said. “I know this will be his big chance and he will be ready.”

The Hurd-Welborn bout will be the co-feature on the card featuring Deontay Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight title defense against former world champion Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The card will be televised by Showtime PPV as well as by United Kingdom BT Sport, Panama RPC Channel 4 and Australia Main Event.