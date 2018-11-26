By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (18-1-1, 12 KOs) is confident of victory on Friday when he clashes with 43-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-8, 28 KOs) over twelve rounds at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland.

“I will be able to get him in the later rounds, with fitness I will be able to break him down,” Horn said. “With that age as well and with my aggressive style I should be able to break him down.”

The promotion will be televised on Main Event in Australia and ESPN+ in the USA