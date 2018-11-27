By Gabriel F. Cordero

On September 8 at the Forum in Los Angeles, former world champion Louisa “Bang-Bang Lulu” Hawton (8-2-0, 4 KOs) challenged Brenda Flores (15-4-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC female atomweight world title. Flores was controversially declared the winner by split decision. The California State Athletic Commission was not at all happy with the scorecards nor was the WBC, which ordered a direct rematch with no intervening defenses because of the highly questionable decision. That rematch is Saturday, December 8 at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

“Lulu” was crushed and had to return to Australia without the championship belt. “Having to see my kids Eli and Estelle and have them tell me ‘Mum, you won that fight, you are the champion, why did they do that to you?’ was just unbearable.”

Hawton went right back into training and has been on a mission according to her manager/trainer/boyfriend Elvis Grant Phillips. “Lulu, is such a sweet person, but I’ve noticed a change in her after what happened in September there is a fire that’s burning in her, and her determination is like I’ve never seen before. She really wants to destroy Brenda Flores.”