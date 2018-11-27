On Saturday, December 1, at the Galaktika Culture Centre in Sochi, Russia, Umar Salamov will defend his Eurasian Boxing Parliament and WBO International Light Heavyweight Championships when he faces once-beaten Emmanuel “Horse Power” Anim in an explosive 10-round showdown.



Salamov (22-1, 17 KOs), from Alkhan-Kala, Russia, is currently ranked WBC #10, WBA #13, IBF #7 and WBO #10 in the world. Anim (13-1-1, 11 KOs), from Accra, Ghana, is a former Ghanaian Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion. The fight will also be televised live in Russia on Match TV.

“I take every fight seriously,” said Salamov. “My preparations have been excellent for this match. I scored a KO in all my wins this year and I’ll do it again on December 1.”

Salamov caught the boxing public’s eye in North America last June with a brutal one-punch knockout over respectable prospect Brian Howard. With top-10 rankings by every major sanctioning body, it’s a matter of time for the 24-year-old slugger.

“The light heavyweight division is one of the most talent-packed in boxing,” said Salamov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Umar is one of the best in the world and with an impressive victory on December 1, he will be one step closer to reaching his goal of becoming a world champion.”