Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) hits the mitts during a recent training session at the Delray Beach Boxing Club in Delray Beach, Florida as he is just 10 days away from his WBA eliminator against former amateur foe Mike “White Delight” Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) on June 19th.

The bout which is also for the WBA Continental America’s heavyweight title, will be on the undercard of the Triller promoted main event featuring undefeated and unified world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) making his first defense against mandatory challenger unbeaten George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) at the LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida.

Hunter defeated Wilson when they were amateurs and Wilson feels that there is unfinished business to be settled between the two.

“It’s going to be a tough fight but this is my coming out party! I see him being stopped. I don’t know what round but I feel like I am going to knock him out,” said Hunter.