The 10 round main welterweight event Thursday night in Argentina saw Leonardo Fabio Amitrano (17-5, 7 KOs) of Argentina stop countryman Elias Mauricio Haedo (11-2, 8 KOs) by TKO in round eight. Haedo touched the canvas in rounds three and eight where the referee put a halt to the action.
Rounding out the undercard…
Sebastian Horacio Papeschi UD German Ignacio Peralta 8 round super middleweights
Williams Andres Herrera UD Miguel Angel Correa 6 rounds super welterweights
Ruben Nestor Neri Munoz Cristian DQ Emiliano Miguel Acosta 6 rounds super lightweights
Leon Gavilan UD 4 Adrian Nicolas Olivera 4 rounds super welterweights
Carlos Andres Tello, Sampson Lewkowicz promoted the event with TyC Sports televising