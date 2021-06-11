Amitrano stops Haedo in 8 The 10 round main welterweight event Thursday night in Argentina saw Leonardo Fabio Amitrano (17-5, 7 KOs) of Argentina stop countryman Elias Mauricio Haedo (11-2, 8 KOs) by TKO in round eight. Haedo touched the canvas in rounds three and eight where the referee put a halt to the action. Rounding out the undercard… Sebastian Horacio Papeschi UD German Ignacio Peralta 8 round super middleweights Williams Andres Herrera UD Miguel Angel Correa 6 rounds super welterweights Ruben Nestor Neri Munoz Cristian DQ Emiliano Miguel Acosta 6 rounds super lightweights Leon Gavilan UD 4 Adrian Nicolas Olivera 4 rounds super welterweights Carlos Andres Tello, Sampson Lewkowicz promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Hunter: I feel like I'm going to knock him out Shields, Collard win in MMA bouts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

