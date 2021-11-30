November 30, 2021
Hunter-Forrest added to Night of Heavyweights

Triller announced today that WBA #2 ranked heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (20-1-1, 14 KOs) has been added to Thursday’s ‘Night of Heavyweights’ stream against heavy-handed southpaw Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs). Hunter-Forrest is the new ten-round main event at the TrillerVerz IV professional boxing card at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The ten-rounder replaces Andrey Fedesov vs. Junior Wright after Fedesov suffered a training injury.

Also featured on ‘Night of Heavyweights’ are not one, but TWO ten round clashes between undefeated heavyweights. Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs) collides with Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs) and Cassius ‘C.O.G.’Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs) takes on ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs).

Just added in a six-round heavyweight fight, undefeated Isaac Gutierrez, (12-0-1, 10 KOs) meets Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs).

Rounding out the exciting five bout card is a six-round light heavyweight bout between undefeated Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (12-0, 10 KOs) and Khainell Wheeler, (5-1, 5 KOs).

This Thursday’s TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month.

Following boxing, the telecast includes a VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia from the world-famous Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

