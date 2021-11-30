The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered negotiations to commence for a clash between WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Zhanibek “Qazak Style” Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs). The parties are granted 20-days to negotiate and reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings will be called. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.
