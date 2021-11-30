Two huge fight cards this weekend, happily not going head-to-head like last Saturday night.

Saturday night in Las Vegas on DAZN, we have WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) taking on WBC interim titleholder JoJo Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs). The fighters have been going at it on social media, so this is shaping up to be a good one.

Sunday night in Los Angeles on Showtime PPV, Gervonta “Tank” Davis (26-0, 25 KOs) defends against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs).

Haney is a 6:1 favorite, and Davis is a whopping 14:1 favorite, however, both Diaz and Cruz are considered live ‘dogs so these should be good fights. Undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos is expected to be on hand at both fights.

The main Haney-Diaz support bouts are undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs) against late sub Kandi Wyatt (10-3, 3 KOs). Original foe Victoria Bustos had visa issues. Also in action is heavyweight Filip Hrgović (13-0 11 KOs) against Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs).

The Davis-Cruz PPV is going for $74.99. Undercard fights include 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) against Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator, middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) against Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs), and featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) against Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs).

Another notable fight that will air on BT Sport in the UK Saturday is the rematch between top light heavyweights Lyndon Arthur (19-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) in London.