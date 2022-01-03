By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni has registered a positive covid test while training in Los Angeles, throwing into doubt his February 4 national title bout with Joe Goodall. Huni is suffering from a fever and body aches, and his trainer/father Rocki Huni said his son has a cough and sore throat.

“We were super safe over here,” Rocki told Fox Sports. “We’re always wearing masks everywhere we go … we didn’t see this coming.” Team Huni is scheduled to arrive back in Australia on January 14.

Goodall also training in the USA with trainer Kevin Barry in Las Vegas.