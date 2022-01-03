By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni has registered a positive covid test while training in Los Angeles, throwing into doubt his February 4 national title bout with Joe Goodall. Huni is suffering from a fever and body aches, and his trainer/father Rocki Huni said his son has a cough and sore throat.
“We were super safe over here,” Rocki told Fox Sports. “We’re always wearing masks everywhere we go … we didn’t see this coming.” Team Huni is scheduled to arrive back in Australia on January 14.
Goodall also training in the USA with trainer Kevin Barry in Las Vegas.
So Huni tests positive for the common cold. Whoopdeedoo! Remember when boxers used to fight through flu and cold viruses–even in title fights? Gone are those day, sadly.
Huni has a cold It’s not the bubonic. this pandemic a fraud It’s about control nothing else.
Let him get healthy and then he can fight. He’s 22 years old and he might be ready to go, but if he isn’t, he has all the time in the world for this fight or another. Old-time fighters would fight while sick and hurt, they’d also get ko’d and then fight a couple of weeks later. Let’s not go back to that.