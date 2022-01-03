January 3, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

This week probably offers the lightest boxing schedule of the year, barring a complete shutdown like we saw in 2020.

The one televised card in the U.S., however, is a good one.

ShoBox: The New Generation will kick off the 2022 boxing calendar with a tripleheader featuring six undefeated fighters on Friday from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In the main event, lightweight Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) faces Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Lightweight Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature. In the opener, super featherweight Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles William Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Huni tests positive for covid
King Kong Ortiz: I was never worried

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >