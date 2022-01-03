This week probably offers the lightest boxing schedule of the year, barring a complete shutdown like we saw in 2020.

The one televised card in the U.S., however, is a good one.

ShoBox: The New Generation will kick off the 2022 boxing calendar with a tripleheader featuring six undefeated fighters on Friday from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In the main event, lightweight Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) faces Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Lightweight Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature. In the opener, super featherweight Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles William Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder.