January 3, 2022
BBBofC suspends all UK boxing in January

TOURNAMENTS IN JANUARY 2022

Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, Boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January.

A further review by the Medical Panel and Stewards will take place prior to the planned reeommencement of Boxing in February.

Robert W. Smith
General Secretary
British Boxing Board of Control

* * *

Unfortunately, this includes the big January 29 PPV card from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, featuring Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Williams and Claressa Shields against Ema Kozin.

