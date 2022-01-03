Granite Chin Promotions has announced its first event of 2022, scheduled on February 26 at the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts. The card will mark Granite Chin’s first event in Massachusetts in more than two years, as well as being only the second professional boxing show ever in Framingham, which is located 23 miles west of Boston.

The eight round main event will pit local super lightweight Nelson “Chino” Perez (5-0, 2 KOs) against veteran Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (15-16-4, 11 KOs). Unbeaten welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Alfred “Keenan” Raymond (1-0) in the six round co-feature.