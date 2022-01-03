January 3, 2022
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Light heavyweight Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin Jr., who won seven national titles as an amateur, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The 19-year-old will make his professional debut in a four-round bout Saturday, Jan. 29 on the Robson Conceição-Xavier Martinez undercard in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

BOXXER has signed heavyweight prospect Jeamie ‘TKV’ to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement. TKV will be trained by Ben Davidson, trainer of Undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor and former trainer of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

BOXXER also signed former WBO global welterweight champion Chris ‘2 Slick’ Kongo (12-1, 7 KOs) to a multi-fight promotional deal. Kongo is managed by Dillian Whyte and will also be trained by Davison.

Coyle returns Feb 19
Boxing back in Framingham, Massachusetts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >