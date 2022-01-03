Light heavyweight Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin Jr., who won seven national titles as an amateur, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The 19-year-old will make his professional debut in a four-round bout Saturday, Jan. 29 on the Robson Conceição-Xavier Martinez undercard in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

BOXXER has signed heavyweight prospect Jeamie ‘TKV’ to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement. TKV will be trained by Ben Davidson, trainer of Undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor and former trainer of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

BOXXER also signed former WBO global welterweight champion Chris ‘2 Slick’ Kongo (12-1, 7 KOs) to a multi-fight promotional deal. Kongo is managed by Dillian Whyte and will also be trained by Davison.