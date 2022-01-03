Undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (14-0, 6 KOs) is back in the US and preparing for a big 2022. Coyle trains under Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin in St. Petersburg but was in his native Northern Ireland the last two years due to Covid restrictions. He had two fights in 2021, both in Mexico. Coyle will be back in the ring on February 19 against Guido Nicolas Pitto (27-9-2, 8 KOs) in an eight round contest at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.