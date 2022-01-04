Southern California featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs), who has twice challenged for a world title, is primed for another run at the brass ring. Gonzalez signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and will return in a 10-round bout against Filipino former world title challenger Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Gonzalez-Santisima will serve as the co-feature to the 12-round junior welterweight showdown between former unified champion Jose Ramirez and Puerto Rican two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.