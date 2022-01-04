Southern California featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs), who has twice challenged for a world title, is primed for another run at the brass ring. Gonzalez signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and will return in a 10-round bout against Filipino former world title challenger Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Gonzalez-Santisima will serve as the co-feature to the 12-round junior welterweight showdown between former unified champion Jose Ramirez and Puerto Rican two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.
I’d be surprised if Gonzalez ever ended up champion, but he’ll be fun to add to that mix of Oscar Valdez, Navarrete, Isaac Dogboe and Adam Lopez.