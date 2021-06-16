By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a tenth round knockout against previously unbeaten Rugby League legend Paul Gallen (11-1-1, 6 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The taller Huni often managed to keep the hard-charging Gallen from getting inside while landing hard blows himself. Huni staggered Gallen several times but Gallen showed tremendous heart and proved to be incredibly tough. Huni finally dropped Gallen in round ten and the bout was halted.

Justis Huni said afterward, “A big shout out to Gal. He’s an awesome competitor very tough very strong.

“Thank you to him for putting up an awesome challenge. He’s definitely built different. You’re a legend mate. He made it tricky for me in the build up with his words but we don’t let that get to us. We come here and we do what we need to do.”

Paul Gallen said, “I want to win. I’m as competitive person there is. By the sixth or seventh round I knew I wasn’t going to win it I just wanted to finish it.”While he knocked me down fair and square I thought the referee stopped it early but I was never going to win the fight. I think he broke me rib in about the second round. I just couldn’t get off every time I moved it kept clicking. “He was too fast and probably punched a little bit harder than I thought he was going to punch as well. I just wanted to get through the fight but he was too good tonight. I wish him the best.

“I’m not against it ( a rematch). I think I had a really good preparation. It was a short one but I got fit the fittest I’ve ever been going into this fight.”