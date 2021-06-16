WBSS Launches Women’s Tournament Women super featherweights will quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in Season III of the World Boxing Super Series. After the high demand from broadcasters, fans, and sponsors WBSS AG announced Season III of the World Boxing Super Series, one tournament, one weight class, and one winner to be the first woman trophy holder. Felix Sturm returns Saturday Huni halts Gallen in ten

