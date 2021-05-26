May 26, 2021
Boxing Results

Huni goes the distance against Tsoye

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time in his pro career, taking a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-4-2, 4 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Huni was in command all the way, but didn’t come close to stopping Tsoye. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

Next up for Huni is a June 16 clash with Australia’s biggest boxing PPV attraction former rugby league star Paul Gallen.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Isaac Hardman (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped veteran Robert Berridge (30-8-4, 22 KOs) in round eight.

Teofimo Lopez targets Josh Taylor

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I don’t understand why we only had two fights on. Could somebody not be bothered putting a card together?

    If I was Hardman, I’d be concerned that I didn’t get Berridge out of there in a couple of a rounds. And as an Aussie, I’m concerned that Huni is our Olympic hope. He’s not going far in there Olympics. Gallen’s pressure and fitness will cause Huni some serious problems.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: