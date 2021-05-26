By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time in his pro career, taking a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-4-2, 4 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Huni was in command all the way, but didn’t come close to stopping Tsoye. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.
Next up for Huni is a June 16 clash with Australia’s biggest boxing PPV attraction former rugby league star Paul Gallen.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Isaac Hardman (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped veteran Robert Berridge (30-8-4, 22 KOs) in round eight.
I don’t understand why we only had two fights on. Could somebody not be bothered putting a card together?
If I was Hardman, I’d be concerned that I didn’t get Berridge out of there in a couple of a rounds. And as an Aussie, I’m concerned that Huni is our Olympic hope. He’s not going far in there Olympics. Gallen’s pressure and fitness will cause Huni some serious problems.