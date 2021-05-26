By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time in his pro career, taking a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-4-2, 4 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Huni was in command all the way, but didn’t come close to stopping Tsoye. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

Next up for Huni is a June 16 clash with Australia’s biggest boxing PPV attraction former rugby league star Paul Gallen.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Isaac Hardman (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped veteran Robert Berridge (30-8-4, 22 KOs) in round eight.