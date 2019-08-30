Promoter Bobby Hitz returns to where it all began for Hitz Boxing when the promotion presents the Rosemont Rumble at the Dome on September 21. The main event features popular Chicago super middleweight Tommy Hughes (9-1, 4 KOs) against Mike Gavronski (25-3-1, 15 KOs), who is originally from Washington but now resides in Illinois. The WBC Continental Americas title is on the line in the 10-round bout.

“I’m really excited about this show,” said Hitz. ”This is what local boxing is. This show epitomizes what local boxing is all about – if I wasn’t promoting this show I’d buy a ticket for it.”