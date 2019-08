Light heavyweight Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over Adrian Luna (22-7-1, 14 KOs). Luna down twice from body shots. Time was 2:13.

Welterweight Eben Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Cornell Hines (5-1, 2 KOs) over six 59-55 3x.

Lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) outpointed Miguel Mendoza (23-17-2, 22 KOs) over six. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 60-54.