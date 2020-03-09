Unbeaten 2016 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) will take on Jerry Forrest (26-3, 20 KOs) and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) will meet former unified super lightweight champion Julius Indongo (23-2 12 KOs) in big step-up bouts on Friday, April 17 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN.

Former world champions Regis Prograis (24-1 20 KOs) and Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3 18 KOs), will face off in the main event.