

The fourth edition of the Gilberto Mendoza Festival in Venezuela starts Wednesday, March 11, with a series of activities to honor the World Boxing Association (WBA) Emeritus President whose passing happened that same date four years ago. The event will start with a mass on the first day of activities and it will close on the 14th after several boxing cards.

With a slight change in its format, and with a series of important events in four states, different fighters and trainers will give a tribute to Mendoza, who gave his whole life to world boxing and was a character extremely important for Venezuelan boxing.

The first mass will take place in San Jacinto Church, located in Maracay, on Thursday, there will be the opening press conference in the Yesterday Recreational Center, in Turmero.

On Friday, the weigh-in ceremony will take place during the morning, the fights will be in the afternoon, with participants from 4 states (Guárico, Lara, Yaracuy and Aragua).

Finally, the Official Mass will be held at 11AM In the Yesterday Recreational Center, then the event”s finals and the official awards ceremony during the afternoon.

The Gilberto Mendoza Festival has been flourished throughout the years, and each edition more people and different sectors gather to commemorate the memory of one of the most important men in the history of world boxing.