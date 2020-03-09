March 9, 2020
Ramirez-Postol rescheduled for May 9

It took a little longer than expected, but WBC/WBO super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) will defend his titles against mandatory challenger and former world champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) on May 9 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez and Postol were originally set to fight February 1 in China, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramirez-Postol and a 10-round super lightweight battle between former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) and 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) will be televised LIVE on ESPN.

