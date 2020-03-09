Undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion Davíd “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) will defend his title on April 18 in his hometown of Phoenix, Ariz. against former world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) live on Showtime from Arizona Federal Theatre.

The telecast features rising lightweight prospect Michel Rivera (18-0, 12 KOs) taking on Marcos Villasana Jr (25-6, 14 KOs), the son of former featherweight champion Marcos Villasana, in a WBC lightweight title eliminator in the co-main event. Interim WBA super lightweight titlist Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) faces two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) in the televised opener.