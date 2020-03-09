March 9, 2020
Boxing News

Benavidez to defend WBC belt April 18 on Showtime

Undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion Davíd “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) will defend his title on April 18 in his hometown of Phoenix, Ariz. against former world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) live on Showtime from Arizona Federal Theatre.

The telecast features rising lightweight prospect Michel Rivera (18-0, 12 KOs) taking on Marcos Villasana Jr (25-6, 14 KOs), the son of former featherweight champion Marcos Villasana, in a WBC lightweight title eliminator in the co-main event. Interim WBA super lightweight titlist Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) faces two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) in the televised opener.

Ramirez-Postol rescheduled for May 9

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >