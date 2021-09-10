IBF #4, WBC #9, WBO #13 heavyweight Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (13-0, 11 KOs) crushed previously unbeaten Marko Radonjic (22-1, 22 KOs) on Friday night at Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria. Hrgovic was careful of Radonjic’s power in round one, but he dropped Radonjic FOUR times in round two. Radonjic was down again in round three but survived. When Radonjic came out for round four, the referee immediately waved it off.
According to Hrgovic’s promoter, all of the IBF top 15 turned down the opportunity to face him in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight crown.
Brave guy that Montenegrin! He wasn’t in there to take no dive. I call him a winner too even tho he got beat up. Maybe he could fight in the new bridgerweight class.
Ok i think we all knew what was going to happen, too much levels between them. Radonjic was tough and give his all but was really outclassed. Hrgovic is no joke like his amateur palmares is showing, the heavyweight division is really full of very good and interesting prospects. Can’t wait to see them mixed together..