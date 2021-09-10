IBF #4, WBC #9, WBO #13 heavyweight Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (13-0, 11 KOs) crushed previously unbeaten Marko Radonjic (22-1, 22 KOs) on Friday night at Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria. Hrgovic was careful of Radonjic’s power in round one, but he dropped Radonjic FOUR times in round two. Radonjic was down again in round three but survived. When Radonjic came out for round four, the referee immediately waved it off.

According to Hrgovic’s promoter, all of the IBF top 15 turned down the opportunity to face him in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight crown.