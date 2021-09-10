Yoka stops Milas in seven IBF #7, WBC #10, WBO #15 rated Tony Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs) broke down and stopped previously unbeaten Peter Milas (15-1, 11 KOs) in seven rounds on Friday night at the famous Roland Garros Tennis Stadium in Paris, France. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Yoka progressively broke down the mobile Milas, finally dropping him twice in round seven to end it. WBC disavows Bunchan-Tapia fight Hrgovic stops Radonjic, remains unbeaten

