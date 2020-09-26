Hrgovic demolishes Kartozia in two IBF #6, WBC #9, WBO #15 heavyweight Filip Hrgović (11-0, 9 KOs) had little trouble with late sub Alexandre Kartozia (8-2-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark. A crushing Hrgovic right hand laid out Kartozia in round two. WBO female junior featherweight champion Dina Thorslund outscored Nina Radovanovic over ten 100-89, 100-89, 100-90. Taylor annihilates Khongsong in one Dorticos, Briedis pass final covid test

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

