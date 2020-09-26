IBF #6, WBC #9, WBO #15 heavyweight Filip Hrgović (11-0, 9 KOs) had little trouble with late sub Alexandre Kartozia (8-2-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark. A crushing Hrgovic right hand laid out Kartozia in round two.
WBO female junior featherweight champion Dina Thorslund outscored Nina Radovanovic over ten 100-89, 100-89, 100-90.
Easy fight for Hrgović. Too easy. Hope he step up soon.
I agree he is ready to fight bigger. But his first 10 and their records were 1000x better than wilder’s first 30