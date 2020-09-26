After testing all of the boxers for tonight’s event in Munich, including IBF cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos and former champ Mairis Briedis, all tests have returned negative. However, a member of one of the undercard teams has been tracked to be in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The boxer in question, Robert Talarek, returned a negative Covid-19 test result, but due to doctors’ advice and the stringent hygiene and safety protocols in place around the World Boxing Super Series event, as well as the requirements from the Bavarian authorities, the boxer will be removed from the event.

Comosa AG has followed all of the required guidelines and takes the health & safety of everyone involved in the event extremely seriously.

Comosa AG will formally announce a replacement, following the hygiene and safety procedures, later today.