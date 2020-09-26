September 26, 2020
Welcome to Super Saturday

After a forgettable September for the most part, boxing closes with a bang today. Three major cards around the globe will give us a near-solid block of top talent in action for almost 10 hours.

ESPN+ 2:30PM ET/11:30AM PT
York Hall, London, England
WBA/IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) defends against mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs), plus undercard featuring former WBC flyweight champ Charlie Edwards.

DAZN 3PM ET/Noon PT
Plazamedia Studios, Munich, Germany
IBF cruiserweight champion ‘The KO Doctor’ Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) faces former champ Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) in the WBSS Ali Trophy final, plus undercard.

Showtime PPV 7PM ET/4PM PT
Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut
This is a marathon boxing card featuring five world title fights, plus an eliminator.

The telecast is split into two parts, topped by with Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) defending his WBC middleweight title against #1-ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) in the first part. Also, Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) will defend his WBA super bantamweight title against Damien Vasquez (15-1-1, 8 KOs), and WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) will defend his 122-pound belt against Duke Micah (24-0, 19 KOs).

After a 30-minute intermission, there will be three more fights with a 154-pound world title unification serving as the main event when WBC champion Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) takes on WBA/IBF champion Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 13 KOs). Also, Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) faces Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title, and former unified world champion Danny Roman (27-3-1, 9 KOs) takes on Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KOs) in a WBC super bantamweight eliminator.

