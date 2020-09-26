By Hesiquio Balderas

Against the odds, light heavyweight Mario Cazares defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by technical unanimous decision in Tijuana, Mexico. There was controversy about the cut on Julio Jr’s eyebrow.

“Julio says that it was a headbutt. In reality, it was an uppercut that caused the gash on his eye,” stated Cazares. “I first landed the right hand and then the uppercut.

“More importantly, I knew that this was my big opportunity and I couldn’t pass it by. The result is due to discipline, hard work, and a great, solid team. I respect Julio Jr. He’s a very humble man and I offer my friendship. If I can do something for him, I will gladly do it.”