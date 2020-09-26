By Hesiquio Balderas

After his upset defeat at the hands of Mario Cazares, Julio César Chávez Jr. expressed his thoughts on the outcome of the fight. “I was doing well,” said Chavez Jr. “Mario Cazares is fast, but he was leading with his head. He even gave me a nasty unprofessional headbutt, and he just kept on holding and giving me headbutts.

“It’s impossible for him to win. How could the judges give him the fight? I was putting the pressure and landing the heavier blows. They took a point from him and he still won?

“I’ll fight anybody and if he wants it, we can run it back. It’s not his fault, it’s the referee’s for allowing him to get away with dirty tactics!”

Julio César Chavez Sr stated, “Listen son, that’s the way boxing is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. You did a great job and we all saw what happened. He is dirty, but it doesn’t matter, let’s move forward and this is in the past already.

“We have big plans in December. I can’t tell you right now, but there’s a big surprise and if Junior is healed from the cut, he can fight on that December card.”