Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) stops Davila

Undefeated KO artist Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk, (18-0, 18 KOs) continued his reign of terror in the super welterweight division with a sixth round stoppage of Alejandro “Pajaro” Davila, (21-2-2, 8 KOs) on Friday night at Grupo SIPSE TV Studios in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. After six rounds of punishment, Davila didn’t come out for round seven. Bohachuk retained his WBC Continental Americas title. He is rated IBF #8 and WBC #13.

