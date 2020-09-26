In an upset, unbeaten Mario Cazares (13-0, 5 KOs) took a six round technical decision over “Son of the Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (51-5-1, 33 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout on Friday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Chavez, the former WBC middleweight champion, never really got untracked and was often outworked by Cazares, who fought a dirty fight was deducted a point for a headbutt in round two. The bout was stopped in round six due to a cut over Chavez’ left eye. Scores were 57-56, 59-54, 57-56.

Earlier, Mexican ring legends Julio César Chávez and Jorge “Travieso” Arce fought an four round exhibition with proceeds going to charity. Both fighters wore headgear. They didn’t always put their full leverage into it, but some of the punches sounded like they had some pop. They kept fighting after the final bell. It was entertaining.

WBC female super bantamweight champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (16-2, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Irasema “Güera” Rayas (8-7-1, 4 KOs) in a non-title fight.