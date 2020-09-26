In an upset, unbeaten Mario Cazares (13-0, 5 KOs) took a six round technical decision over “Son of the Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (51-5-1, 33 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout on Friday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Chavez, the former WBC middleweight champion, never really got untracked and was often outworked by Cazares, who fought a dirty fight was deducted a point for a headbutt in round two. The bout was stopped in round six due to a cut over Chavez’ left eye. Scores were 57-56, 59-54, 57-56.
Earlier, Mexican ring legends Julio César Chávez and Jorge “Travieso” Arce fought an four round exhibition with proceeds going to charity. Both fighters wore headgear. They didn’t always put their full leverage into it, but some of the punches sounded like they had some pop. They kept fighting after the final bell. It was entertaining.
WBC female super bantamweight champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (16-2, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Irasema “Güera” Rayas (8-7-1, 4 KOs) in a non-title fight.
Great fight, Junior!
This should put him next in line for a shot at Marvis Frazier.
Chavez Jr has been running a scam every since his pro-debut.
Cazares is a dirty fighter should have been disqualified for all the holding and intentional head shoulder butts. I’m not a Chavez fan but that was ridiculous.
Chavez Jr. Should retire and put himself and everybody else out of their misery.
this fight was quite interesting. Casarez? Who the hell is that, and he beat up chavez every round. Was he dirty? Yea, jus as Chavez has always been.glad it was free
This is normal for him Now.quitting as soon is not going his way. What an embarrassment for jc senior