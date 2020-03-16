By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s scheduled bout with IBF #6, WBO #9 Tim Tszyu on April 22 is still on course to go ahead at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland despite the announcement by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that gatherings of more than 500 people will not be permitted by law because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Promoters Dean Lonergan and Matt Rose made the decision to go ahead with the promotion.”We are still going on sale today for general admission tickets and have been on sale for corporate hospitality since Wednesday last week,” Lonergan said to WA Today.

“The fight is six weeks away and the current climate with coronavirus may change before then. Matt Rose [Tszyu’s promoter] and myself will review the situation daily, and if required to make adjustments to the current plan.

“Our view is with six weeks to go to the event, we believe the most prudent thing to do is to continue as planned and review the situation at regular intervals. If we need to change the date we will do so when more information is at hand. We are not like AFL or NRL, who have to make an immediate decision. We do have some time up our sleeve.

“Boxing promoters have to be nimble and flexible because fighters get injured all the time and have to pull out of fights or reschedule at short notice. We will make our plans now, but if we have to change them because the situation has changed then we can.”