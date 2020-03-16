Last Saturday, AGON Sports & Events announced that their planned March 21 boxing event featuring former world champion Jack Culcay at the Bayerhalle in Wuppertal, Germany, would be moved to a controlled studio setting inside the AGON Gym in Berlin with no spectators and the card would be live-streamed. All necessary security measures were prepared with comprehensive contingency plans for the health of the participants.

However, since then the city of Berlin has banned all events with over 50 people, as well as any sports event, whether private or public. There are no exceptions.

AGON chief Ingo Volckmann stated, “I had hoped to be able to offer our fans a live stream, but the new regulation to curb the coronavirus in Berlin specifies very clearly what is possible and what is not – and boxing matches are no longer possible. The measures taken by the city of Berlin are severe restrictions, but ultimately in the interest of all. Extraordinary situations call for extraordinary measures…but I’m sure if we stick together we’ll defeat this opponent together and soon experience great boxing matches again.”